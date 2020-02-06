General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,549,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,089,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

