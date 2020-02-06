Genedrive (LON:GDR) Releases Earnings Results

Genedrive (LON:GDR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (8.90) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:GDR traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 8.75 ($0.12). 307,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. Genedrive has a one year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.96.

In related news, insider David Budd bought 43,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £5,199.60 ($6,839.78). Also, insider Ian David Gilham bought 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £10,080 ($13,259.67).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genedrive in a research report on Tuesday.

About Genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

