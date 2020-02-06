Gems Market Capitalization Tops $311,000.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. Gems has a market cap of $311,000.00 and approximately $7,567.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.43 or 0.03109210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00199672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00132431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gems

Gems ‘s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,160,779,182 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.