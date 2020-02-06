Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Up 1.5%

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.26, 67,440 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,959,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.
A number of research firms have commented on GCI. TheStreet downgraded Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $378.61 million, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.04.
In other news, Director Maria M. Miller bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 28.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 65.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 90,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.