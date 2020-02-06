Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Up 1.5%

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.26, 67,440 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,959,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

A number of research firms have commented on GCI. TheStreet downgraded Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $378.61 million, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.56 million. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Gannett’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gannett Co Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria M. Miller bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 28.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 65.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 90,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

