GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $250.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

GLPG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lifted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,256. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.57. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $251.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the third quarter worth about $109,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.