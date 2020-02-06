Fulcrum Capital LLC Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 2.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.58. The company had a trading volume of 765,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,862. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.82 and its 200 day moving average is $207.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

