FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.16

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.37 million and a PE ratio of -6.67.

About FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI)

FTI Foodtech International Inc provides Safe Cash blockchain technology to develop application for barter and food industries. It engages in the FLASH coin crypto currency business. The company also offers goods on barter exchanges, such as Trade Business Exchange, The Certificate Club, and Barter Central Ontario for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars.

