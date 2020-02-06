Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

FSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

