Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. 293,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,237. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at about $148,000.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.