Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 41,874 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,874 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,399,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,110,884. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

