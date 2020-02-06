Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 410 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,027,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,454,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 388,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 466,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 148,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,987,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,154,882. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.