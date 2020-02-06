Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Buys 1,799 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.8% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,464,000 after acquiring an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.73.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $310.61. 1,916,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,486. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $314.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.18. The company has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

