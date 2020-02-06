Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.13.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $119.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.38 and a 200 day moving average of $93.47. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

