Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,385.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.67. 1,093,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.38 and a 200 day moving average of $93.47. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

