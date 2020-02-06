Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,154,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360,609 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13,869.3% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,495 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,538,000. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 648,567 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 710,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,300,170. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

