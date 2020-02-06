Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 320 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.95. 297,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,598,625. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.