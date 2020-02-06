Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,264 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,067,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.04. 41,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,245. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $61.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

