Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 149.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.84. 65,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,601. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

