Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.32. The stock had a trading volume of 176,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,111. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.