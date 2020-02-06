FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) Trading 2.7% Higher

FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.66, approximately 9,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,018,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,672 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF were worth $53,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

