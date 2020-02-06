FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FMC (NYSE:FMC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.62. FMC has a 1-year low of $70.62 and a 1-year high of $108.77.

Get FMC alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.47.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.