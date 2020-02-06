Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FFIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Flushing Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Flushing Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

NASDAQ FFIC traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 85,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.22 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 76,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,322,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,418.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.