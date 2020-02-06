Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,859,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850,282 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 8.42% of Fluidigm worth $20,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $273.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.34.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 57.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Fluidigm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

FLDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.