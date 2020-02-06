Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) rose 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.89, approximately 662,071 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 396,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 3.18.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter.

In other Flotek Industries news, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,110.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 65.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 77.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 101.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 472.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

