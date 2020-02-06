Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises approximately 10.9% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Five Below worth $24,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $107,185,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 42.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 406,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120,936 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 13.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 804,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,490,000 after purchasing an additional 98,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 76,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $95.52 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average of $122.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

