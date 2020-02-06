Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after buying an additional 696,434 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,428,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,267,050.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.19.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $121.09. The stock had a trading volume of 95,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,584. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

