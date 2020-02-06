FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.62. 106,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.11. FirstService has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $111.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FirstService by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in FirstService by 120.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

