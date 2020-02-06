FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on FSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.
Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.62. 106,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.11. FirstService has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $111.08.
About FirstService
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
