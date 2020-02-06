FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.60.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.62. 106,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.80. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,202,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 193,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 98,038 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 69,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,554 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 219,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.