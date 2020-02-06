First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.12 and last traded at $54.03, approximately 1,513 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.16.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter.

