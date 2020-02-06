First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80, approximately 393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.