First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.75, 347,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 522,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.