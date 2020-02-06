First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.53, approximately 5,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 116,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.