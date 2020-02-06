First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000.

FDL stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

