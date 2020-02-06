First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FMK) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FMK) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.45 and last traded at $39.45, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95.

