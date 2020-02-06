First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Shares Up 1.1%

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $150.50 and last traded at $150.13, 4,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 321,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.82 and its 200 day moving average is $138.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

