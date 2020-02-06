First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,546. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. First Solar has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,316.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $420,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $2,273,653. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 16,006 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,911 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

