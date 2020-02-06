First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of FSFG stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.02. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.40. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

