First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get First Foundation alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $759.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.89.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $497,862.00. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $614,940.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,202. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 565.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 29.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 34.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.