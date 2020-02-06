First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Shares Down 6.7%

First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) shares dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 309,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 304,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of $55.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 34.63 and a quick ratio of 32.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.

First Cobalt Company Profile (CVE:FCC)

First Cobalt Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company's principal assets include the Greater Cobalt project, including the cobalt north, south, and central camps located in Ontario, Canada; and the Iron Creek project that is situated in Idaho, the United States.

