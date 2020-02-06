First Bank & Trust Acquires 396 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.7% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 20,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.73 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $253.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

