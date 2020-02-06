FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,366,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Get FireEye alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.