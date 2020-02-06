Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Findev Inc (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, approximately 180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

Findev Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016. Findev Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.