Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 4,699 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $473,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $238.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.25. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $239.31. The firm has a market cap of $256.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

