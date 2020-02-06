Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,352,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,614 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,339,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 939.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after acquiring an additional 723,000 shares in the last quarter.

EEM stock opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

