Filta Group (LON:FLTA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $127.00

Filta Group Holdings PLC (LON:FLTA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.84), with a volume of 47871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 million and a PE ratio of 45.16.

Filta Group Company Profile

Filta Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, franchises on-site environmental kitchen solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Germany. The company offers FiltaFry, which provides fryer management services, including the on-site micro-filtration, and removal and replacement of cooking oil; Fita-Seal for the on-site replacement of refrigerator and freezer door seals; and FiltaGMG, a drain related services comprising live bacteria drain dosing and installation, and servicing of grease recovery units.

