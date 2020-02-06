Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 7,582 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.45. The company has a market cap of $167.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

