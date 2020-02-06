Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $19.70 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,012 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $295.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $259.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.57 and a 200-day moving average of $258.88. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

