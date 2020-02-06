Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $4,293,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chubb by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 383,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,758,000 after buying an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB opened at $165.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.19. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $165.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

