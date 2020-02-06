FedNat Holding Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

FedNat has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FedNat to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. 95,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,298. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.60 million, a P/E ratio of -129.03 and a beta of 0.95. FedNat has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $19.13.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. FedNat had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedNat will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNHC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

