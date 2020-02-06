Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Bancorporation National Zions Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,486,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $74.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $782.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $88.46.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.03). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
