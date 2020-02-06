Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Bancorporation National Zions Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,486,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $74.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $782.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $88.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.03). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 141,870 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 274,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

